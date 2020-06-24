Denton

Denton Records 2nd Positive West Nile Sample

Denton entered risk level four of Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan

085206.ME.0727.Spray.01.RRC
LA Times via Getty Images

Denton officials confirmed the city's second positive sample of West Nile virus Wednesday, triggering Denton's second-highest risk level, which it classifies as a public health warning.

The sample, collected Monday, came from a trap at the city's service center on Texas Street, officials said.

The public health warning means Denton will continue to conduct routine surveys of adult mosquitoes and the amounts of biological agents applied to kill larva will be increased.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 23

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas 2 mins ago

Couple Battling Coronavirus Hopes to Celebrate 68th Wedding Anniversary

"Mosquito control efforts in past seasons have been successful, which would not have been possible without the source reduction and larviciding efforts of Denton citizens," said Deborah Viera, Denton assistant director of environmental services.

The city asked people to help eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes by removing standing water from their property.

This article tagged under:

DentonWest Nile virusmosquitos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us