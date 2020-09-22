Denton Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping

Denton police say they are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman.

Investigators said the incident happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday along the I-35E frontage road.

The 19-year-old woman told police that as she was walking along the road, she noticed a white van that was following her. She told police she even switched directions and the driver of the van continued to follow her.

The woman then stated that the van pulled along side of her and a man jumped out of the passenger side and grabbed her by the waist. She stated that she sprayed the man with mace and he got back into the van, which sped away.

Police said the van was last seen southbound on I-35E. If you have any information, you are asked to call Denton police.