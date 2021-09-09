Denton County to Spray for Mosquitos After Positive West Nile Samples

Denton County Public Health will spray for mosquitos after reporting three positive West Nile virus traps in unincorporated Denton County.

According to DCPH, the positive mosquito traps are located south of US-380 near South Paloma Creek, northeast of Argyle and South of Denton, and south of Argyle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

DCPH said it will conduct truck-based ground spraying near the positive mosquito traps beginning Thursday.

The ground spraying will occur on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.

Maps of the spray areas and additional information including mosquito maps, latest news, and facts about West Nile virus are located on the DCPH West Nile virus website.