Denton County to Offer Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Friday

Here are the people who are eligible for the free COVID-19 testing at Northwest High School

Denton County Public Health is holding a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at Northwest High School Friday.

Pre-registration is required for the testing, which is eligible for those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older and individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The testing center at Northwest High School, 2301 Texan Drive, will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 31.

You can pre-register by calling 940-349-2585.

