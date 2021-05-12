Denton County Opens COVID-19 Waitlist to Children Ages 12-15

The minimum age requirement for Denton County Public Health's (DCPH) Vaccine Interest Portal will now drop to 12-years-old amidst the CDC's approval of the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

Individuals can now self-schedule their appointment online, and obtain their appointment at the Texas Motor Speedway starting Friday.

"This exciting announcement is one more step in the right direction," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "We immediately worked to open our Vaccine Interest Portal to now accept those ages 12-15 and will make appointments available for parents and guardians to select from."

Parents are required to be with minors wishing to obtain the vaccine at DCPH clinics.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been approved by the FDA or CDC for any age below 18.

For access to the waitlist click here, and to locate more vaccine sites in Denton county click here. Individuals can also access more Denton vaccination sites here and call 940-349-2585 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to address any questions or concerns.

"We continue to work to ensure eligible individuals have access to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as we all work together on a path to ending this pandemic," Eads said.