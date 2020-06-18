Decision on 2020 State Fair of Texas Expected by Late July

With just 99 days left until the start of the State Fair of Texas, it is unclear if the event will happen.

According to officials with the State Fair of Texas, the management team and the board of directors have been discussing potential scenarios since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board of directors is expected to make a decision about whether the 2020 State Fair of Texas will occur by mid to late July.

Officials with the State Fair of Texas said that if the fair opens, it will look different from previous years in order to ensure a safe environment.

These changed may include limited daily attendance, pre-purchased tickets by day, health screenings at gates, health safety precautions throughout the grounds, social distancing measures throughout the grounds, and diversifying entertainment and attractions, including modifying date and time specific events to more free-flowing events.

The 2020 State Fair of Texas is scheduled to run from September 25 through October 18 in Fair Park.

