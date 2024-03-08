las colinas

Death investigated after body recovered from Lake Carolyn

Medical examiner will identify the person and determine their cause of death

By NBCDFW Staff

Ivory Taylor, NBC 5 News

Irving Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in Lake Carolyn on Friday.

Police confirmed to NBC 5 that they were called about a body in the water near the Monterra Las Colinas Apartments along Las Colinas Boulevard. Police said members of the Irving Fire Department's swiftwater rescue team recovered the body and pronounced the person deceased.

The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the person and their cause of death.

No further information has been confirmed by police.

This article tagged under:

las colinasIrving
