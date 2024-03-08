Death investigated after body recovered from Lake Carolyn

Irving Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in Lake Carolyn on Friday.

Police confirmed to NBC 5 that they were called about a body in the water near the Monterra Las Colinas Apartments along Las Colinas Boulevard. Police said members of the Irving Fire Department's swiftwater rescue team recovered the body and pronounced the person deceased.

The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the person and their cause of death.

No further information has been confirmed by police.