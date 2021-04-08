DART

DART Unveils New Irving Station Friday

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will open its new 110-acre transit stop in Irving with a virtual grand opening of Hidden Ridge Station on Friday at 2 p.m.

The stop will be located on the Orange Line between the North Lake College and Irving Convention Center stations as a mixed development site with restaurants, apartments, a hotel, and even office space.

The celebration of the addition of DART's 65th station in the metroplex this weekend will consist of speakers from DART, the City of Irving, and Verizon Communications.

Individuals who wish to attend can do so virtually on Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube Live Stream.

This article tagged under:

DARTIrving
