DART Unveils New Irving Station Friday

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will open its new 110-acre transit stop in Irving with a virtual grand opening of Hidden Ridge Station on Friday at 2 p.m.

The stop will be located on the Orange Line between the North Lake College and Irving Convention Center stations as a mixed development site with restaurants, apartments, a hotel, and even office space.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The celebration of the addition of DART's 65th station in the metroplex this weekend will consist of speakers from DART, the City of Irving, and Verizon Communications.

Individuals who wish to attend can do so virtually on Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube Live Stream.