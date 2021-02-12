DART to Limit Rail, Bus Service During Winter Weather

DART is planning to limit light rail and bus services due to heavy snow accumulation expected Sunday into Monday.

DART said in a statement Friday afternoon that they planned to implement their severe weather operating plan from Sunday at 11 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The plan would impact operation of DART's light rail line including the following:

Red Line: LBJ/Central - 8th & Corinth

Blue Line: LBJ/Skillman - 8th & Corinth

Green Line: Farmers Branch - Lawnview

Orange Line: Irving Convention Center Center - LBJ/Central

DART said shuttle buses will take customers who are seeking a location outside of the operation limits to stations that provide service. Customers will just need to look for the red "Rail Distribution" bus stop sign.

The DART Streetcar will not be running at this time.

The DART bus lines will run using the Saturday schedule on Monday, with limited service added on express routes 206, 208, 278, 283, and local routes 63 and 362.

The DART Paratransit will operate on a Holiday schedule on Monday, closing subscription trips, with the exception of dialysis service. Customers that need to book trips on Monday can call 214-515-7272 or visit www.dart.org/ridepara.

More information on DART's Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans can be found at https://www.dart.org/winterweather.