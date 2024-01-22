DART starts second phase of vinyl seating upgrade

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is starting the second phase of seat upgrades, the company announced Monday.

The project will replace over 16,000 fabric seat cushions with vinyl seats in 163 of the light rail vehicles. The agency will start replacing seats in March of this year, according to a press release.

This phase follows the replacement of seats in the agency's bus fleet last year.

“I know from speaking with many of our bus riders that they appreciate the new seating, and we look forward to providing additional upgrades in the future that focus on rider comfort," said Bernard Jackson, DART SR. EVP, and chief operations officer.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This initiative is part of DART's commitment to riders to provide a safe and clean transit experience, the agency said in a statement.

Customers can take a survey, via QR code on each vehicle, about the new vinyl seating and leave comments on future upgrades riders would like to see.