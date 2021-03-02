DART Blue Line Service Disrupted in Southern Dallas Due to Vehicle on Tracks

Blue Line service is suspended Tuesday night between two rail stations in southern Dallas due to an armed individual in a vehicle parked on the tracks, DART officials say.

Service is disrupted between the VA Medical Center station and the UNT Dallas station, according to Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

DART said their own officers responded to a report from Dallas police about a person parked on the Blue Line tracks at the Ledbetter Station in Dallas at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

DART said shuttle bus service was available between the VA Medical Center, Camp Wisdom and UNT Dallas stations. The Ledbetter Station is not in service.