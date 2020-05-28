DART Awards Uber Contract for Rideshare Services

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit Board has awarded a three-year contract to Uber for rideshare services to supplement the agency’s GoLink program.

According to DART, the contract allows for additional capacity across the agency’s 13 GoLink service zones.

DART was awarded a Federal Transit Administration Mobility on Demand Sandbox grant in January 2017 to test an on-demand microtransit service as part of DART’s GoPass mobile app.

In March 2018, DART initiated the microtransit service, called GoLink, for three zones in Plano and three zones in Southern Dallas, DART said.

Under DART's agreement with FTA, the microtransit service needed to include the use of a shared ride Transportation Network Company like Uber or Lyft to supplement the GoLink service.

DART awarded a contract to Uber Technology, Inc., to provide UberPool service as a supplement to DART’s GoLink microtransit service on August 28, 2018.

UberPool began operation March 2019, and by September 2019, UberPool was in operation to supplement GoLink in all 13 zones.