Dallas Area Rapid Transit is launching its 28th annual art contest for students K-12.

The theme for this year's contest is 'Fantastic Journeys start on DART,' which encourages students to explore the ideas of adventure, travel, and the endless possibilities that come with using public transportation.

In order for students to participate in this North Texas tradition, they must submit their original artwork before Feb. 13, 2025. After submission, a panel of judges will review the artwork and choose the winner.

The winner will be announced in April 2025 and will receive a grand prize of $1,250. An award ceremony will also take place at the Dallas Museum of Art, where their work will be unveiled.

"We are thrilled to once again invite students to share their creativity with us in this fun and meaningful way," Executive Vice President and Chief of Communications Officer for DART Jeamy Molina said. "We are excited to see how students bring the theme 'Fantastic Journeys start on DART' to life."