dallas area rapid transit

2023 DART Student Art Contest

Deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 22

Nadia Nesich, the winner of the 2022 DART Student Art Contest next to a DART bus displaying her winning artwork.
DART

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Education Program is calling all K-12th grade students to participate in their 2023 DART Student Art Contest! The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 22.

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 as we support this DART-smart event in their efforts to promote community and transit education.

This year’s theme “This year’s theme: Go here. Go there. Go everywhere!” will showcase winning artwork from selected North Texas K-12 students.

The winners will be eligible to receive prizes and be featured on DART buses and trains, DART’s website, DART.org, in the Dallas Museum of Art, and much more!

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

For contest guidelines and more information, click HERE.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are media sponsors of the 2023 DART Student Art Contest.

This article tagged under:

dallas area rapid transitartistDART
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us