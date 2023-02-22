The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Education Program is calling all K-12th grade students to participate in their 2023 DART Student Art Contest! The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 22.

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 as we support this DART-smart event in their efforts to promote community and transit education.

This year’s theme “This year’s theme: Go here. Go there. Go everywhere!” will showcase winning artwork from selected North Texas K-12 students.

The winners will be eligible to receive prizes and be featured on DART buses and trains, DART’s website, DART.org, in the Dallas Museum of Art, and much more!

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

For contest guidelines and more information, click HERE.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are media sponsors of the 2023 DART Student Art Contest.