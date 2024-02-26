Clock ticking to submit for DART Student Art Contest

The art projects for Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts students aren't just class projects. They have a specific client in mind.

"We are working on something that represents DART's mission to go through 13 cities," Booker T. Washington H.S. freshman Tuli Rice said. "Which is why I think there's a little bit more pressure, 'cause I'm trying to accurately depict those areas."

The annual DART Student Art Contest draws entries from elementary through high school from across the DFW area.

"So it teaches them to work with the client," Kyle Clark, Director of the Visual Arts Conservatory at Booker T. Washington said. "And if they won the Best of Show overall prize, that would be a great thing to add to their resume. Plus, it's a $2,000 grand prize!"

Booker T. Washington H.S. students have won Best of Show twice in the past, as well as placed in their age category.

This year's theme is "Explore DART's 13 Cities."

"It's trying to find references for. like, all 13 cities and try to fit them all on one page," Booker T. Washington freshman Ronin Mendoza said.

"The bridge here, the Reunion Tower, you know, all of those things," Clark said. "When you see those, you connect to them and you connect to your hometown."

"I'm excited and nervous," Rice said of the thought of winning. "I just have to do it until it looks right and until I'm satisfied with it."