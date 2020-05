The Dallas Zoo tweeted Monday, May 4, 2020 they have new additions to the zoo.

Remember those adorable Nubian ibex twins we told you about recently? Well, those girls now have 3 brothers and sisters! That's right, we have 5 ibex kids! Help us welcome these kids to the Zoo family! Twin girls Mena & Aida, Kabeena (female), Akobo (male) & Arefe (male).💛 pic.twitter.com/6qpe0F5zdf — dallaszoo (@DallasZoo) May 4, 2020

Three new Nubian ibex have joined recent twins at the zoo.

The Dallas Zoo recently announced the debut of a set of twins of the species and shared that another pair of twins and another female joined the family on Monday.

The Nubian ibex is a desert-dwelling goat species found in mountainous areas in the areas of northern and northeast Africa and the Middle East.