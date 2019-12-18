Dallas Zoo Welcomes 11-Year-Old Tennessee Chimp Into Local Troop

The Dallas Zoo has a new resident -- George, a chimpanzee from Tennessee.
George, a boy of just 11 years, is fitting in nicely with his troopmates and has already made a close friend in Kirk.
"The two were fast friends and have spent a lot of time together, but he's also pretty fond of Margaret," zookeepers said.
George made the move to Texas from Zoo Knoxville on a breeding recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan.
The Species Survival Plan is a conservation and breeding program that helps ensure genetic diversity for the survival of endangered species.
The zoo said George is still getting acclimated to his new home, but guests may soon see him visiting the habitat more often as he gets settled in.