Dallas

Dallas Zoo Welcomes 11-Year-Old Tennessee Chimp Into Local Troop

George is part of species survival plan -- a plan to ensure genetic diversity for endangered species

PRINCIPAL-foto-de-dallas-zoo-zoologico-de-dallas
Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo has a new resident -- George, a chimpanzee from Tennessee.

George, a boy of just 11 years, is fitting in nicely with his troopmates and has already made a close friend in Kirk.

"The two were fast friends and have spent a lot of time together, but he's also pretty fond of Margaret," zookeepers said.

George made the move to Texas from Zoo Knoxville on a breeding recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan.

The Species Survival Plan is a conservation and breeding program that helps ensure genetic diversity for the survival of endangered species.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

fred couch 59 mins ago

Grand Jury Declines to Indict Fred Couch on Domestic Assault Charge

Grand Prairie 2 hours ago

Grand Prairie Woman Fatally Stabs Brother: Police

The zoo said George is still getting acclimated to his new home, but guests may soon see him visiting the habitat more often as he gets settled in.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Zoo
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us