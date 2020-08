The Dallas Zoo introduced a new member to their zebra family on Wednesday.

The zoo posted a video on social media showing 'Sukari' which means "sugar" in Swahili.

Drum roll, please...Meet Sukari! This little one's name means "sugar" in Swahili, which we think is fitting because she is the sweetest. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjMVpRO5Hh — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) August 5, 2020

Zookeepers shared they thought it was fitting "because she is the sweetest."