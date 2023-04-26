Dallas Teen Killed in Road Rage Shooting After Minor Crash Tuesday: Police

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent road rage shooting following a minor crash in Dallas Tuesday night, police say.

According to investigators with the Dallas Police Department, the teen was in an SUV with three others driving along Santa Anna Avenue toward Shiloh Road when their vehicle bumped side mirrors with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, police said, turned around and drove up to the SUV and began shooting. One of the three occupants, a teenager, was hit at least once. Three others in the vehicle were not injured.

The driver of the SUV left the area and drove with the injured teen to the 4600 block of East RL Thornton Freeway, about seven miles away. That's where police said the occupants of the SUV flagged down first responders with Dallas Fire-Rescue at about 9:20 p.m. DFR notified police of the shooting and took the injured teenager to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The teen was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as 16-year-old Emanuell Alexander.

Dallas Police have not announced any arrests or identified the shooter. Additionally, police have not released a description of the shooter or his vehicle, other than that it looked like a beige or tan SUV or truck.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at Joshua.Romero@dallaspolice.gov or call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4226.