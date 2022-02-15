dallas st patrick's parade

Dallas St. Patrick's Parade Returns March 12

Annual parade runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., March 12

Dallas' annual St. Patrick's Parade returns this year after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

This year's parade will be held on Saturday, March 12 and will feature floats, bagpipers, a block party, and a concert by the Toadies.

The 41st Dallas St. Patrick's parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Greenville Avenue and Blackwell Street and goes south toward SMU Boulevard. The parade is expected to end at about 2 p.m.

In recent years the parade has had more than 100 participants and an attendance of around 100,000 people.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to ride DART to the Park Lane or Lovers Lane stations or take a ride-sharing service to the Greenville Avenue area.

