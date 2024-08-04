Dallas skyline celebrates Olympic wins

Dallas has something to celebrate!

Reunion Tower will put on a celebratory show for North Texas athletes who win gold, according to an Instagram post.

In honor of Scottie Scheffler's gold medal in golf, the tower will light up with the special show on Sunday night.

The tower has previously put on the show for Vincent Hancock who won gold in men's skeet shooting.