Scottie Scheffler does it again: Olympic gold medal at Le National Golf added to stories 2024

Scottie Scheffler continues to do Scottie Scheffler things.

The world No. 1-ranked golfer and Highland Park-native was four shots of the lead beind John Rahm and Xander Schaufele who were tied for first going into Sunday. But if you have seen Scheffler play this season, you know that no lead is safe.

He ended the final round of play with no bogeys and nine-under, which also tied a course record at 62. That score fueled by the best back nine performance he has had all season at 29.

The gold medal for Scheffler is the sixth all-time golf gold and 14th overall golf medal for the U.S.

Before the Olympics, Scheffler had six PGA Tour wins this season, before July. No golfer has won at that pace since 1962, when Arnold Palmer did it.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

American Scottie Scheffler is tied for sixth after the third round of the Paris Olympics men’s golf competition.