Dallas run club ‘Run It Up' to honor Officer Darron Burks

Tributes continue to pour in for fallen Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks. Prior to joining the force last year, Burks was a teacher and served with the Boy Scouts of America.

His influence extended into the realm of health and wellness as well. He frequently participated in runs with Run It Up – Dallas.

NBC 5 interviewed the club's founder, Theo Murdaugh, about an upcoming run in honor of Officer Burks, a memory now cherished.

Run clubs are all about fostering a sense of community, and Run It Up Dallas is no different. Next Saturday's run is likely to be one of the most significant gatherings for the group yet.

Theo Murdaugh is the President and Founder of Run It Up Dallas. Alexus Williams is the organization’s director. Upon learning that Officer Burks was shot and killed Thursday night, the news was profoundly difficult to process.

The last interaction between the two is now committed to memory.

“He told me, ‘Hey man I love what you’re doing. This is dope. I can’t believe you got so many of our people out here.’ Every interaction I’ve had with him was always positive,” said Murdaugh.

Murdaugh and Williams have known what the rest of the world is now learning; that health and wellness was a lifestyle for Burks. So, it only made sense to organize a run to honor his life.

Next Saturday’s run is intended to be a celebration of the lives touched by Burks and his impact on the community.

It also serves as a gentle reminder.

“Be together, celebrate each other, because you just never know the day you’ll blink and somebody who’s been running next to you for years could be gone,” said Murdaugh.

The memorial run will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Fair Oaks Park. Runners are encouraged to wear purple.