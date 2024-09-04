Family of man who shot, killed Dallas officer apologizes to the community

The Dallas community continues to feel the loss of Officer Darron Burks, who was shot and killed in front of an Oak Cliff community center on Aug. 29.

On Tuesday, the family of the man accused of killing Burks and wounding two other DPD officers apologized to the public for his actions.

Dallas police said 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey “executed” officer Darron Burks while he was sitting in his car on Thursday night. He shot and injured two other officers while leading police on a chase to Lewisville.

Investigators said when Cobb-Bey then approached officers holding a rifle, six DPD officers opened fire, killing him.

“I was more hurt for what he had done to the victim’s family than anything,” said Ladarrian Brooks, Cobb-Bey’s brother.

Brooks said his mother called him on Thursday night with the news that Cobb-Bey was gone.

Speaking with NBC 5 Monday afternoon, Brooks said he’d seen Cobb-Bey just days before the shooting and nothing seemed wrong.

“It’s a complete shock because that’s not what he is. He never had a past of violence, nothing like that,” said Brooks. “And to do something of this magnitude, it’s just floored all of us.”

Court records showed Cobb-Bey had never been convicted of any violent crime.

NBC 5 reviewed a Facebook page that appears to belong to Cobb-Bey.

A video posted on that page days before the attack showed him behind the wheel of a car, claiming that he was being followed.

Another video posted recently on Cobb-Bey's apparent Facebook page showed him approaching the door of what appeared to be an unmarked police car, asking officers what they were doing in the area.

On Tuesday, family members saw Cobb-Bey’s body for the first time since his attack on police. They told NBC 5 that healing from this would take time for themselves and the community.

“We apologize deeply for my brother and our family member’s mistake,” said Brooks. “Not even a mistake, this senseless act.”

Police made it clear to NBC 5 last week that Corey Cobb-Bey's videos and social media posts are vital to their investigation.

Experts we spoke with said officers will also be studying his interactions online.