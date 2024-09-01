‘Blessed to have him in our lives': DPD officer killed in line of duty remembered by church community

The Dallas police officer shot and killed in the line of duty this week was honored by his church community during Sunday’s services.

Officer Darron Burks was a beloved member of the parking ministry at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship.

“He was kind of like my light every time I came to church, I always looked for him,” said Robert West, a member of the parking team.

On Sunday mornings, men and women in yellow polos surround Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship. They work with the parking ministry, driving shuttle buses and helping direct traffic into the church.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This Sunday there was a new piece of their uniform: a black ribbon representing one of their own.

“It’s an incredible loss that we’ll feel forever,” said parking ministry member Charles Johnson.

This team is missing longtime member Darron Burks.

On August 29, the Dallas police officer was parked outside an Oak Cliff community center when he was fatally shot in his car.

The city’s police chief said Burks was “executed” by the shooter just for being a police officer.

Police said the suspect, Corey Cobb-Bey, shot and injured two other officers before being killed in a gun battle with police.

“He was a warrior, he was also a kind, gentle spirit,” Johnson said. “Everybody who knew him feels this loss deeply.”

Charles Johnson also works in law enforcement.

He’s reflecting on the moment in December when Burks first told him he wanted to leave teaching to become a police officer.

“Being in the business for a while, you get jaded,” Johnson said. “And it just kind of breathed new life seeing him come in as a new officer, being excited.”

Before church, the parking team gathered to pray and remember Burks. During the service, church leaders called on those grieving to stand and be supported in their loss.

Through the pain of mourning, members of this church family took comfort in their belief that one day they would see Officer Burks again.

“We’re definitely going to shed some tears, but we’re also going to celebrate the fact that we were blessed to have him in our lives as long as we did,” said Johnson.