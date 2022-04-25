Dallas

Dallas Restaurant Owner Creates Plan to Help Ukraine

A Dallas restaurateur has a simple way to help the people of Ukraine. Instead of asking for donations at the end of a meal, they're charging just $1 to every tab, regardless of party size.
Shannon Wynne owns more than 30 restaurants nationwide, including "Flying Fish."
He said the $1 per bill donation goes directly to a non-profit called "World Central Kitchen."

It's an effort led by Chef Jose Andres, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

"It's a very small amount. We've had almost zero pushback because of it, which I'm really grateful for. If somebody doesn't want to give that dollar, we'll give it right back. We're happy to do that," said Wynne.

Wynne said they raised $22,000 in the first three days.

The goal is to eventually send $250,000 to World Central Kitchen.

He said he hopes other restaurants will follow suit.

