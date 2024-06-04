Northeast Dallas residents fed up with internet disruptions, suspect copper thieves

Residents in a northeast Dallas neighborhood off Skillman Street are fed up with repeated internet disruptions.

They believe it’s the result of thieves stealing copper wiring, and they want something done about it.

They told NBC 5 that disruptions had happened multiple times over the past several weeks. Resident Mitchell Mills said he recently woke up to the sound of sawing in the middle of the night and soon realized someone was attempting to take copper from the wiring close to his backyard.

“Every single time it happens, we’re out a day or two days. And most recently, it was on Wednesday, and they came out Sunday morning and did it again,” he said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Mills said he called the police and got a case number, but he’s concerned not much is being done to address the problem.

Two months ago, some 300 households in Oak Cliff woke up without internet and phone service after copper thieves got access to utility lines.

“My understanding is that they’re using, for example, those bucket trucks that they can perhaps go rent. Some are using ladders. So, they’re very creative,” said Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold.

Following that incident, AT&T confirmed fiber was cut in the area and appeared to be an act of vandalism or attempted theft.

Just last week, Dallas Police arrested two men they said were “known copper thieves” after surveilling and catching them in action.

In Oct. 2023, Lake Worth Police shared a photo of sliced wires after they said a man broke into an AT&T facility looking for copper and caused damage that temporarily lost 911 service in the area.

Back in Northeast Dallas, they want something done.

“The fact that it’s happened five times in the last six weeks, and it’s the same outcome every single time, is beyond frustrating,” said resident Dina Krzovic.

NBC 5 reached out to Dallas police for additional information. We also reached out to AT&T. They tell us the are investigating.

People can anonymously report suspicious activity to local police or AT&T Asset Protection at 800-807-4205.