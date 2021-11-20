Dallas Police Squad Car Struck in Multi-Vehicle Crash Early Saturday

A Dallas squad car was struck by another vehicle while the officer was responding to an emergency early Saturday in Lake Highlands, police say.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane and Skillman Street, Dallas police said.

Police said the lights and sirens of the squad car were turned on. The squad car then struck a third vehicle.

While there was one person in each vehicle, there were no reported injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.