Dallas Police Squad Car Shot Following Street Racing Incident

A Dallas Police Department squad car was hit by a single round in the early hours of Monday, according to the DPD.

At approximately 12:36 a.m., Dallas police officers saw about 40 cars at the intersection of South Lamar and Pennsylvania Avenue driving erratically and speeding, according to a department news release.

The officers used their lights and sirens to alert the drivers of their presence, police said. While the cars began to drive away on South Lamar, an unknown person fired a single round, striking a marked squad car, officers said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Christine Ramirez by calling 214-671-3668 or by emailing christine.ramirez@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #109200-2020.