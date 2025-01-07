Dallas

WATCH: Dallas police investigating officer-involved shooting

Police have not yet confirmed any injuries or details about what took place

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officials confirmed to NBC 5 that officers responded at 3:21 p.m. to a call to assist an officer on the 11000 block of Joaquin Drive related to a shooting involving a police officer.

The department has not confirmed any further information, including what led to the shooting or the condition of anyone injured.

The department tweeted the first report of the shooting at 3:43 p.m.

The incident occurred in the Casa View neighborhood near Centerville and Shiloh roads, not far from Casa View Elementary School and Casa View Park.

Students in the Dallas ISD returned to school on Tuesday after winter break. The Dallas ISD said students were already out of school when the incident occurred, and it did not affect dismissal.

