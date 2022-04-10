Dallas Police: Shooting Suspect Barricaded Inside Apartment

One man has been shot with non-life-threatening injuries after a verbal altercation and apparent shooting at 820 N. Fitzhugh in Dallas, police confirm.

The incident occurred at 4:15 Sunday afternoon when two adult males had a verbal fight which led the suspect to pull out a handgun, shooting the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses reported to officers the suspect ran away to a nearby apartment and gave officers his location. Dallas SWAT has been notified and this is an ongoing incident.

