Dallas Police Searching for 21-Year-Old Critical Missing Man

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 21-year-old critical missing man.

According to police, Javier Ruiz Martinez was last seen in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue on Tuesday.

Police said Martinez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and sandals.

Martinez is described is 5'5" and weighs 190 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Martinez may be confused and in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.