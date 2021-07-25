missing person

Dallas Police Searching for 21-Year-Old Critical Missing Man

Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 21-year-old critical missing man.

According to police, Javier Ruiz Martinez was last seen in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue on Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said Martinez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and sandals.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 11 mins ago

Arlington Police Searching for Missing 83-Year-Old Man

OLYMPICS 18 mins ago

Cheer on Team USA at NBC's Peacock Viewing Lounge in DFW Airport

Martinez is described is 5'5" and weighs 190 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

According to police, Martinez may be confused and in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

This article tagged under:

missing personDallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us