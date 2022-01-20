Dallas Police Searching for 11-Year-Old ‘Critical Missing' Boy

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 11-year-old boy.

According to Dallas police, Traveon Michael Allen Griffin was last seen Thursday, Jan. 20 at about midnight in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive in the Fox Creek neighborhood.

Griffin is described as Black, standing about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 72 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white socks, black shorts, and no shirt.

According to police Griffin may be confused and in need of assistance. A flyer put up by the boy's family said he also has asthma.

The missing person's report has been upgraded to critical due to the boy's lack of clothing and cold temperatures.

Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy. Anyone with information on the boy's location is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.