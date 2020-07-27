Dallas

Dallas Police Search For Suspect in Shooting Death of 28-Year-Old Man

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Sabine Street on Sunday

Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man on Sunday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Sabine Street at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located the victim, 28-year-old Joe Dominguez, who had an apparent gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire and Rescue transported Dominguez to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness told police that the victim was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a white late model Dodge Avenger.

The driver of the white Dodge began firing at the victim's vehicle and shot the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this offense should contact Detective Grubbs with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3675 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

