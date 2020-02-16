Dallas Police Search for Missing 32-Year-Old Man

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 32-year-old missing man.

Police said Alfred Johnson was last seen in the 9100 block of Southern Boulevard on Thursday.

According to police, Johnson may be a danger to himself.

Johnson is described as a 32-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'9" and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Alfred Johnson's whereabouts should call 911 or the Dallas Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.