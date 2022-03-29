Dallas Police Search for Man in Connection to Amazon Van Thefts

Dallas Police said they are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man believed to be connected to a series of Amazon van thefts following an arrest on Friday.

On Friday, March 25, Southeast Patrol's CRT Team arrested Nakemia Bryant on the 2900 block of Cottonwood Lane.

Officials said the 42-year-old had an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated out of Balch Springs.

When Bryant was brought in for questioning, investigators said she admitted to being involved in five Amazon van thefts and provided detectives with the identity of the second suspect, Mical Ford, 36.

The following day on Mar. 26, detectives searched Bryant's home via a search warrant and found multiple opened Amazon boxes addressed to other residences.

The investigation is ongoing as they continue to look for Ford for his involvement in stealing the trucks.

According to Dallas PD, Bryant and Ford are responsible for stealing a total of five trucks over the course of three months, and during one incident, the pair punched the driver.

The incidents occurred at the following locations:

February 15, 2022 - 1100 blk N. St. Augustine Drive

March 11, 2022 - 1900 blk of Bennet Avenue

March 16, 2022 - 10200 Tokowa Drive

March 16, 2022 - 8200 blk of Goldfield Drive

March 22, 2022 - 10300 blk of Nantucket Village Ct.

Dallas Police said the Amazon trucks have since been located by police, however, the packages valued at more than $15,000 have not been located.

Anyone with information on the crimes or the location of Mical Ford is asked to call Dallas Police at 214-671-3404.