Dallas police search for hit-and-run driver who left a man dead early Saturday

Dallas police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Dallas police say officers were called to the 11200 block of Petal Street just west of Jupiter Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a man was walking when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver left the scene without stopping to determine if the person needed help.

The man who was hit died, Dallas police say his identity will not be released until the family has been notified.

Dallas police say there is no information yet on the make or model of the vehicle involved.

This story is developing. Please check back and/or refresh for updates. Elements of this story may change as the day progresses