Dallas Police Request Public's Help in Search for Critical Missing Woman

Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Marilyn Wells was last seen on foot at 3344 Forest Lane at about 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said Wells is described as a 68-year-old woman who is 5'6" and weighs 130 pounds. She has gray and brown hair, blue eyes, and may be confused and in need of assistance.

She was last seen wearing a floral patterned button down shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Marilyn Wells is asked to call 911 or contact the Police Department at 214-671-4268.