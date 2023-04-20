Dallas

Dallas Police Release Video of Deadly Deep Ellum Bar Shooting

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas Police released new videos of a bar shooting in Deep Ellum in hopes the public can help find the gunman.

Surveillance videos show a man walking up to the Bitter End Bar and opening fire shortly before 1 a.m. on March 15.

The video shows people frantically running for cover or hiding under tables at the patio bar located at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Elm Street.

Another angle shows the gunman running away northbound on Elm.

Police say a dispute earlier led to that shooting.

Police said 37-year-old Rickey Gossett and 30-year-old Danielle Jones were killed. A third person was hurt.

Anyone with information about this crime, the suspect’s identity, or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kofi Sapon-Amoah at 214-671-3657 or kofi.sapon-amoah@dallaspolice.gov.

The Jones family has filed a lawsuit against the bar.

