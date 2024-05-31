East Plano residents brace for another day without power

Oncor advising approximately 70,000 customers still without power, it could be Saturday before power is restored, especially those in the worst-hit areas including North Dallas, East Dallas and Mesquite.

Waves of storms this week have further delayed some of the restoration work, according to Oncor.

Approximately 3,800 Oncor customers in Collin County are without power as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

That number pales in comparison to Dallas County's outages which currently stand at 58,000.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Many established neighborhoods off East Park Boulevard in East Plano have been without power since Tuesday.

“Sleeping in the living room because the bedroom is too hot,” said Moira Foerster.

The spunky 87-year-old is keeping a positive outlook on things.

She and daughter Diana have been frequenting Starbucks for breakfast and relied on fast food for other meals.

About $400 worth of groceries went to waste in the power outage.

They’re keeping receipts hoping they’ll get a refund from one agency or the other.

They found out Friday that lightning struck a power pole behind their home and will need to be replaced.

As of 5 p.m., they were still without electricity.

Nancy Deaton stood outside her home Friday afternoon watching as trucks with flashing lights drove by.

Deaton, like many North Texans, is feeling the weight of the storm by now.

“I’m about my wits end on this,” she said. “I’ve tried to stay patient and not worry because it’s not going to do anything for my heart and it’s enough taking care of my husband.”

She’s more concerned about her husband’s well-being. He has Alzheimer’s.

The days have started to run together.

The week has taken a mental and physical toll.

“It’s been a heavy emotional toll,” shared Deaton. “I’ve never seen anything like this in the 50 years I’ve lived in Plano.”

The Foerster and Deaton matriarchs have not lost hope and know others are dealing with greater losses.

“I prayed for sun today and it came out, so that gives me a little bit of a lift,” said Deaton.

NBC 5 reached out to alert Oncor about Deaton’s medical condition.

The family does not appear to have a ‘critical care designation’ which helps Oncor prioritize those with some medical conditions.

A transformer will also need to be replaced in her neighborhood.

In a statement, an Oncor spokesman said:

"We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and realize how scary and frustrating an extended outage can be, especially for customers with serious medical issues. If you are suffering a medical emergency, you should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Residential customers can obtain Critical Care or Chronic Condition designation by downloading an application at Oncor.com to be completed by your doctor.

While prioritized during power restoration events, critical care designations do not guarantee an uninterrupted power supply, especially during severe weather. Customers who rely on electricity for life-saving medical devices should have a plan in place in case of power outages such as a portable generator, staying with a family or friend, or staying in a hotel."