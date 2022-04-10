Dallas Police Officer Pinned, Injured During Welfare Check

A Dallas police officer is injured after an altercation with a man during a welfare check, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check in the 10900 block of Estate Lane shortly after 6 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located the suspect, the person involved in the welfare check, and a third individual sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers parked behind the vehicle and began to get out to speak with the individuals in the vehicle, police said.

According to police, as the officers approached the vehicle, the suspect put his car in reverse and intentionally crashed into the squad car, pinning one of the officers.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody at gunpoint. The officer who was pinned was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.