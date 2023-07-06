Dallas police officer dies after collapsing near his home, police say

A Dallas police officer has died after collapsing near an apartment parking lot after he returned home from a shift Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police were called to the Residence at the Oaks apartments along the 2700 block of Duncanville Road where they arrived to find an officer collapsed at the location.

The preliminary investigation determined an apartment employee and officers performed CPR while waiting for Dallas Fire Rescue to respond.

NBC 5 has learned that doorbell video showed the officer collapsing but that it didn't appear as though the officer interacted with anyone in the moments before.

The officer was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he died.

The officer has been with the Dallas Police Department for 31 years.

