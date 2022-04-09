Dallas

Dallas Police Looking for Person in Connection to Shooting Death of Pastor

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help to track down the person they say shot and killed 38-year-old Karl Hollins in South Dallas.

On April 7, at around 7 p.m., Hollins was shot by an unknown person in the 3400 block of Harmon Street.

Hollins was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police haven't released a motive for the shooting.

Hollins' family tells NBC 5 that the father of 6 was a security guard, but that he was most proud to be an ordained pastor who ran both a street and prison ministry in the community he grew up in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

