Dallas Police Investigating Two Separate Shootings at Same Location

Dallas police are currently investigating two shootings at the same location, one day apart.

The shootings happened near U.S. Highway 67 and I-20 and left 1 person dead and at least 5 others injured.

Dallas PD said four people were shot outside a convenience store during a vigil for a murder victim in the 7400 block of S. Westmoreland Road on Saturday night.

Investigators say a passenger in a vehicle westbound on Gannon Road opened fire just before 9:20 p.m. Detectives are searching for a white Chrysler vehicle connected to the shooting. Police say people in the crowd at the vigil also fired weapons back at the vehicle.

The violence occurred a little more than 24 hours after DPD investigated two separate shootings at the same address on Friday afternoon that killed one person and injured another.

DPD said officers responded to a shooting just after 3:45 p.m. Friday in front of a convenience store and found Donavan Jones, 19, shot. Jones died from injuries on Saturday, according to police.

Detectives determined the accused shooter, Jacory Simpson, 23, was also shot inside a nearby building. Simpson was taken to a hospital in critical condition and an arrest warrant has been issued for murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Taquan Cooks, 20, is charged with assault causing serious bodily injury for allegedly shooting Simpson.

Family members who refused to speak on camera for fear of further violence confirmed to NBC-5 that Jones’ mother was among the four shooting victims on Saturday night.

William Summers is the pastor at The Potter’s House, Christian Fellowship Ministries and said his congregation was holding an event when they heard gunshots on Saturday night.

“We saw people running from all over,” Summers said. “There were people that appeared to have been hit, they were bleeding.”

Summers spent part of Sunday with a megaphone in hand, evangelizing to passing motorists at the corner of Westmoreland and Gannon in front of the convenience store.

“It really does take a toll,” Summers added. “It’s an eye-opener. We realize where we’re at, we realize we have a purpose to meet the need. That’s what the church is for.”

Two marked DPD patrol units were stationed at the shopping center on Sunday. Summers said he hopes it is the beginning of a continued visible presence from police in an area he says has seen increased incidents of violence in recent months.