Man dies after firing at officers and crashing vehicle in police pursuit near Fair Park

A man is dead after firing at officers and crashing near Fair Park Friday afternoon, according to Dallas Police.

Police say at around 12:52 p.m., officers were working undercover when they observed an occupied stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of West Camp Wisdom Road.

Officers attempted to make a felony traffic stop when the vehicle backed into an unoccupied marked squad car and fled, police say.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle at that time. A police helicopter followed the vehicle from the air.

According to police, the suspect intentionally crashed into at least one other vehicle at which point marked cars got behind the vehicle and a chase began.

At some point, the driver fired shots at the officers, according to police.

The driver crashed at Second Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue when the passenger exited the vehicle and was apprehended.

The driver remained in the vehicle and it was determined the suspect had injuries. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries according to police.

No officers were injured and no officers fired their weapons.

At least one marked squad car was hit by the suspect's gunfire, according to DPD.

