Man Killed, Woman Wounded in South Dallas Shooting: Police

A 62-year-old man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday night, Dallas police say.

Officers were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 5100 block of Echo Avenue, where they found Steven Calhoun in the front yard with a gunshot wound.

Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

Witnesses described the shooter as a Latino man with curly hair who is about 5-foot-8 and has a medium build. He fled in a white Chrysler 200 or 300, police said.

If you have any information, contact Dallas Police.

Anyone with information may call Dallas police Det. Olegario Garcia at 214-671-3994 or email olegario.garcia@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.