Dallas Police Investigating After Man's Body Found Near Warehouse

Dallas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a Logan Street warehouse on Saturday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a health and welfare call regarding a body near the American Fresh Produce Warehouse exit gate located at 2410 Logan Street shortly after 6 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an unknown male victim who was unresponsive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene from homicidal violence, police said.

According to police, since the victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will attempt to identify him through fingerprints analysis.

Police said the motive and circumstances of this murder are under investigation, and the Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or via email at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

