Dallas Police investigating after body found in lake near Bachman Recreation Center

A death investigation is underway after the Dallas Police Department said a body was pulled from Bachman Lake early Sunday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Bachman Drive after receiving a call for service.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a body floating in the lake near the Bachman Recreation Center.

Dallas Police said Dallas Fire-Rescue first responders showed up shortly after and recovered the body from the water. They also determined the person was dead.

The name of the victim has not been released, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has not revealed the cause of death yet.