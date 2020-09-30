Dallas

Dallas Police Investigate Shooting Death of 38-Year-Old Man

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 6100 block of Silvery Moon Drive at approximately 8 p.m.

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in South Dallas on Sept. 24.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 6100 block of Silvery Moon Drive at approximately 8 p.m.

Police said witnesses informed officers that the victim, 38-year-old Jacobie Armstrong, was outside of the residence with a group of friends when a white sedan drove by and shot at them.

Armstrong was struck by gunfire and transported by Dallas Fire-Rescue to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Grubbs with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3675 or david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

