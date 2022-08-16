Dallas Police Help Provide More Than 500 Kids with New Shoes

The Northwest Division Neighborhood Police Officer Unit did something they have done for the last six years, and it was something good for hundreds of kids.

"Over the years, many of these kids have gotten to know and recognize us through this initiative. It's about creating positive relationships with police officers and learning that we are here to help,” Corporal Jose Gamez said. “When we're out on patrol, we often run into families in difficult financial situations, and we want to be able to help. Partnering up with Energy Transfer over the past six years with "Share the shoes" campaign has helped thousands of families relieve some of that financial stress."

The department made it happen this year through partnering with Energy Transfer and Sunoco LP to collect and distribute new athletic shoes in under-resourced communities.

More than 520 children received the shoes. It was a donation totaling more than $10,000.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Building relationships within our community is a very important aspect of our job. Over the past six years, the Share the Shoes campaign has enabled us to bridge the gap and make a tighter bond and connection with the communities we serve," Officer Mike Villanueva with the Northwest Division Neighborhood Police Officer Unit said.

In 2017, the division hosted the first "Share the Shoes" event led by Officer Brian Nolff. Officers said they noticed many children in the areas they patrolled didn’t have proper footwear.

"It's very meaningful to hear the first-hand stories from these officers who witness the disparities that exist in our Dallas neighborhoods and are inspired to make a difference,” Chris Curia, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Energy Transfer said. “Energy Transfer is proud to be a Dallas-based company and support initiatives that help strengthen our local community-especially programs like this that help support the safety of our officers and children by building positive relationships within the communities they serve. We are very grateful for the selfless and often dangerous work that our police officers do, and we're proud to continue our relationship with the Dallas Police Department.”